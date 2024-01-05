HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out after receiving numerous calls involving a money scam.

The office says the caller has been requesting that cash be brought to a local grocery store, claiming that the money is for missing jury duty. The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone not to give out any information to these calls, and that government services will never request cash or money order services through retailers.

Anyone with questions should call the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 826-2713.