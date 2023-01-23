HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Humane Society of Henderson County Kentucky announced on Facebook on Monday that the shelter was now officially dangerously full.

Dogs behind bars at the animal shelter. (Getty Images)

Officials say they are completely full and are bringing another 6 dogs in that have been abandoned. The shelter is asking for the community to help out by sharing the post to raise awareness but also tag rescues and volunteer time and money if possible.

With snow coming on Tuesday, the shelter is unable to use their outdoor kennels and asks people to foster dogs to help free up some space.

More information can be found here.