HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The conversation at Henderson Brewing Company, the city’s first commercial brewery in 80 years, often turns to history as patrons drink it.

Bridgeview, Trixie’s Alibi, Silver Dollar, Bright Spot and Trocadero are names that will job an old timer’s memory, as they are Henderson’s historic bars.

“A brewery in general is a community gathering place. We wanted to tie in the community history…basically as a conversation piece,” says head brewer Doug Laramie. “I get people coming in that used to drink at Trixie’s Alibi, or knew Trixie.”

Before her bar in Henderson, Trixie was a dancer with Mae West. In fact, she looked a lot like Mae West and eventually ended up with West’s husband at home in Henderson at her bar, Trixie’s Alibi.

In the 1940’s, Henderson was known as Little Chicago. Gambling was legal in the city, and with a lot of bars, this little bend in the Ohio River did booming business at the time. The Silver Dollar stood tall downtown, the Trocadero sat across from Dade Park Racetrack, and from the Bridgeview, you could see the bridge.

“People come in and they’re excited to try a beer just because they drank in that location,” says Laramie.

Prior to Prohibition, there was a previous Henderson Brewing Company. Established in the mid-1800s, it sat along the Henderson riverfront; it spent decades brewing until a boiler explosion shut it down.

The new Henderson Brewing Company bought the Petals & More building in 2017. As the owners peeled back the false ceilings and drywall, a new world was revealed both for the future and from the past. As it turns out, the old shotgun building was once a tavern called the Bright Spot.

“It’s really cool,” says Laramie. “You get people coming in and telling stories about drinking beer here in younger years and now they’re here drinking beer that I made myself in this building. It’s surreal.”

A pharmacist by day, Doug Laramie brews the beer in the back of the building. He says his scientific background combined with 15 years of trial and error have led to the creation of more than 100 recipes, which he calls “equal parts chemistry and artistry.”

Light to dark, lager to stout, sour to bitter, some of these brews are award-winning and making history themselves.

Special thanks to the Henderson County Public Library and Eyewitness News staff members who made this story possible.