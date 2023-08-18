HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Living announced the 2023 “Best in Kentucky” winners during an awards show this week, and three businesses won.

The “Best in Kentucky” winners of Henderson County include:

Antler Specialty Foods – 3rd Place Coffee Shop (Courtesy: Hart County Tourism)

Farmer & Frenchman Winery – 3rd Place Winery (Courtesy: Hart County Tourism)

Henderson Brewing Co. – 3rd Place Craft Beer (Courtesy: Hart County Tourism)

Officials say the show was hosted by former Miss America Heather French Henry and featured prominent Kentucky officials and media personalities to present the awards in 30 categories ranging from ice cream shoppes to barbeque joints, musicians to TV personalities and destinations to outdoor activities.

“Thanks to Kentucky Living and Kentucky’s electric cooperatives for supporting homegrown beautification efforts across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Andy Beshear during the “Best in Kentucky” Awards show. “It was great to celebrate such hardworking Kentuckians who have rolled up their sleeves and worked to make our Commonwealth more beautiful. We are excited to recognize more community projects and the Kentuckians behind them this year.”