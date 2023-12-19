HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In their latest meeting, the Henderson County Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year.

The first day of school for students will be on Wednesday, August 7. Fall Break will be held the week of October 7 and Thanksgiving break will be from Wednesday, November 27 through Friday, November 29. In addition, school will be out on Election Day (November 5).

Winter Break will start on Monday, December 23 of next year and end on Friday, January 3 of 2025. Spring Break will run the week of April 7, and the last day for students will be May 20, barring the need to use any makeup days afterwards.

You can view the full calendar below.