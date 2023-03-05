HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Dance Team has proved their talent before and have once again.

The Colonelettes spent the weekend competing at the NDA National Champions and took home another national title.

(Courtesy: Henderson County High School)

“Once again our Colonelettes, HC Dance Team are NDA National Champions!!!” said school officials on Facebook. “Way to charge on ladies! We are so proud of you all!!! “

According to Varsity.com, the Henderson County Dance Team placed #1 overall in the Intermediate Pom category.

Madisonville North Hopkins High School also competed in the category, placing within the top 5 out of 20 schools competing.