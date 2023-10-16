HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools is endorsing Kentucky Safe Schools Week with its “Light the Way” pledge. The goal is to raise awareness about school safety and to empower students, teachers, parents and the community to take proactive steps towards a safer learning environment.

The pledge reads, “Understanding that school safety starts with me preparing for emergencies, being a good digital citizen and showing kindness.” The campaign is sponsored by the Kentucky Center for School Safety.