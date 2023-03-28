(Courtesy: Henderson County Schools)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools showed off its metal detector wand protocol Monday.

A spokesperson for the district says one of the district safety initiatives is the use of metal detector wands in district schools. Officials say the searches are made randomly throughout the school day, and this is a proactive safety measure that may detect weapons and vaping devices.

The district says starting this week students in its secondary schools will start to notice these searches as they enter the school building.

A spokesperson says, “As always the safety of our students and staff is a top priority and we appreciate your support.”