HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – First, Dubois County warned citizens of a scam. Then Central City and Vanderburgh County. Now, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning its citizens.

According to officials, the office has received calls regarding missing court dates and possible warrants.

Officials state the number to watch for is 270-883-6503. The office states callers with questions are more than welcome to call the office at 270-826-2713.