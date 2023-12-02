HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Christmas Parade included 100 entries on Saturday morning down Henderson’s Main Street.

Some of the organizations who participated were schools, civic and volunteer organizations, churches and first responders, and they all helped spread holiday cheer to the countless people watching the parade.

The organizers say they wanted to make this parade a community effort for all to enjoy.

“It’s exciting. We have different participants and something for everybody,” Parade Director Ethan Evans said. “It’s really important. It’s tradition — they’ve done it since the fifties.”