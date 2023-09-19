HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man convicted of attempted murder at a Holiday Motel was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. announced on Facebook that Dasean Saunders, 31, was sentenced for charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Receiving Stolen Property.

Eyewitness News previously reported the incident occurred in May 2023 where Saunders shot another man in the chest in the parking lot after arguing with him, leaving him in critical condition.

Saunders was arrested in Owensboro with assistance from the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.