HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15.

Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles were involved, officials say.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.