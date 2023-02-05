HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch says officers are on scene of an “active situation” at the 300 block of S Green Street in Henderson. Heavy police presence is in the area with crews taping off the entire parking lot of Dodge’s gas station.

An Eyewitness News employee that was near the scene tells us he heard what sounded like numerous gunshots.

Henderson Police and the Henderson Fire Department are on scene. Our crew says an ambulance flew by as they were on their way to the area.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.