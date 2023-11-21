HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Drivers in Henderson should expect two short-term closures to begin next week to accommodate upcoming work on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Officials state the Adams Lane Bridge over US 41 is scheduled to close on or after Monday, November 27 (after 9 a.m.) and is expected to remain closed for about two weeks. A signaled detour will be in place.

Officials explain crews are doing survey work to plan longer-term repairs, and crews previously found the need for more extensive repairs while working in the area.

Van Wyk Closure

Officials also state Van Wyk Road at US 41 is scheduled to close two days next week as crews set concrete beams for the new bridge, and Van Wyk Road is scheduled to be closed in both directions during the day on Tuesday, November 28 and Wednesday, November 29.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted barring inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.