HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Amber Thomas has been named the new principal of Henderson County High School.

HCHS says Thomas has over 19 years of experience at Henderson County High School and is currently the Assistant Principal of Student Services. School officials say she started her teaching career at Henderson County High School in 2004 as a classroom teacher and her additional roles have included Red Unit Guidance Counselor, Academic Dean, Early College Coordinator, Guidance Department Coordinator, Building Assessment Coordinator, Dual Credit Coordinator, and KHEAA District Coordinator.

Dr. Bob Lawson, Superintendent of Henderson County Schools, states, “Mrs. Thomas has a strong and committed work ethic. She has gained the trust and respect of the staff, students, parents, and community. We are honored to have her join principals across the district as we continue to excel as a national innovative leader in education.”

School officials say Thomas will be replacing current HCHS Principal Tommy Ransom, who is retiring.