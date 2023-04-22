HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash on southbound Highway 41 is causing traffic delays for some drivers heading into Henderson.

We’re told the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. outside the Henderson Chevrolet dealership. Police, firefighters and at least two ambulances responded to the accident. Our crew on scene tells us it appears at least two vehicles may have been involved.

Injuries are currently unknown at this time. Firefighters urge drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.