HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Movie and television makeup artist Dave Snyder was born and raised in Owensboro.

He’s worked on various movies like “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” and AMC’s television series “The Walking Dead.” He recently received his first Primetime Emmy award for his work on the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy.”

Snyder will be teaching classes at the Nick Nackery this weekend. Times are 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 per class and are available through the Nick Nackery.

Snyder joined us for an interview this morning. You can view the interview in the player above.