HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office recently seized enough fentanyl during an arrest that could possibly kill 32,000 people, or the entire population of Henderson.

Thursday afternoon, deputies were trying to find a stolen vehicle out of Evansville which was believed to be heading south on the Twin Bridges.

The vehicle was spotted by deputies sitting in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station on the Henderson strip, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies approached the driver, later identified as Eric Coots of Owensboro, and spoke with him outside the vehicle.

Eric Coots (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Deputies say a passenger was taken out of the vehicle and tried to run away from law enforcement officers. Both Coots and his passenger were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office tells us more than 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and around 64 grams of suspected fentanyl were found inside the vehicle. The DEA states that only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to potentially kill a person. Statistically speaking, the 64 grams found inside the vehicle could claim the lives of more than 30,000 people.

Deputies say the stolen vehicle was recovered and the Henderson Joint Task Force joined the investigation due to the massive amount of drugs seized. Eric Coots, 44-years-old, was arrested and is being held in the Henderson County Jail on multiple charges.