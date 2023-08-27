HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Public Library will unveil a new art wall installation titled “The Lady of the Park” to the public today at 2 p.m.

Officials state “The Lady of the Park” is a two-story work of art created by artist Kelly McCarthy with Derrick Pedolzky, as project manager, and Greg Gibson, as art director.

Officials say the installation was made possible by donations from the Henderson Rotary Club.

McCarthy and Pedolzky were inspired by local literary works plus a significant local landmark.

“This project has been a long time coming, but it has certainly been worth the wait,” said Shannon Sandefur, Henderson County Public Library Director. “We look forward to this piece being admired in our historic library for many years to come.”