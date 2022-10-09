HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened.

According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a tire, causing it to lose control. Officials believe the truck then spun out and the trailer jackknifed. The sheriff’s office says the crash resulted in the truck and trailer blocking both lanes of traffic on the southbound Twin Bridge.

Crews worked to clean up the crash and move the truck and trailer out of the road. Deputies say the southbound bridge was closed for roughly 40 minutes while crews stayed on scene.

Although Henderson EMS and the fire department responded, we’re told no one was injured in the accident.