HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department.

Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught how to dial 911 in case of an emergency.

K-9 Kari, a trained police dog, was at the event and showed off his skills to a large crowd.

“A lot of people don’t understand how our K-9’s work, that we have an emergency response team, how they train, the abilities that we have here,” says Lt. Stuart O’Nan. “So we also wanted to bring in children mainly to be able to have conversations with police officers, know that we’re here to protect them.”

He continues, telling us, “We want them to be able to come talk to us, feel safe coming to talk to us.”

Organizers say parents also had the chance to get their children finger-printed for an identification card.