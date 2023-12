HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents near the Henderson Police Department firing range to not be alarmed if they hear some loud bangs on Wednesday night. Officials say they will be using the firing range for their low light qualifications from dusk until 9:00 p.m.

The range is located on Old Madisonville Road. Officials say that echoes of gunshots from the range may reach several blocks in all directions.