HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement.

(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

“The first unit on the scene confirmed it was a working fire and began fire attack,” fire officials say. “The second due unit conducted a primary search, which proved all clear.”

No one was inside the home when the fire started, officials report. An investigation into the basement fire has been opened.

