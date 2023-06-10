HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Race fans weren’t the only ones showing up for Churchill Downs’ first races at Ellis Park this weekend.

A group of animal rights activists protested outside the horseracing track Saturday afternoon. The activists are using the recent horse deaths at Churchill Downs to push for a ban on the entire horseracing industry.

Protesters say the industry uses animals for entertainment while treating them in an inhumane way. One activist says she believes moving from one track to another is not going to stop horse deaths.

“There’s a lot more focus now more than ever, but that’s all the more reason to turn that focus into ending this industry once and for all instead of trying to blame the track and blame the age of the horses and blame the training. No, blame the racing itself.” says Sandy Jey.

The group tells Eyewitness News they plan to hold additional demonstrations outside of Ellis Park throughout the racing season.