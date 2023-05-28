HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say authorities pulled a body from the riverfront Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the body was recovered from the Ohio River between the Hays Boat Ramp and the area of 2nd and Water streets.

Police would later confirm the body was identified as escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie. He and inmate James Lee were wanted by police after escaping the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution last week.

Lee and Gillespie were spotted in Henderson and reportedly led officers on a pursuit which ended in a crash. Lee was apprehended by officers at the scene; however, Gillespie was able to avoid arrest.

Police tell us an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Officers determined it was Gillespie’s body based on preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.