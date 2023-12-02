HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Boonville man is behind bars after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office states he was arrested on a warrant involving sexual abuse and sodomy of a child.

Officials state on December 1, deputies arrested Michael Wheeler, 36, at Ellis Park on an indictment warrant with charges of 1st Degree Sodomy, victim under 12, 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, victim under 12 and Distribution of Obscene Material to Minors.

He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center with a full cash bond of $5,000.