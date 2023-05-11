HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A young boy from the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center in Henderson made a fun memory today, all thanks to the Henderson Fire Department.

Thursday was Career Day at the school. After class ended, Patryk geared up in a firefighting costume and visited the fire department. Fire officials say he got a peek at the firetrucks and other rooms inside the building.

(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

“Our firefighter to be, Patryk, stopped by after school today to get his chance to check out our engines,” says the Henderson FD on social media. “Lieutenant Goetz was already getting him in the exercise room, making sure he started his training!”

According to the fire department, Patryk has a very creative mother who made a t-shirt to go along with his costume.

Henderson Fire officials say if your child wants to come and see the station, they will happily give station tours.

You’re asked to call administrative offices at 270-831-1270 so admin staff can consult with the Battalion chief about any training or other duty that is scheduled.