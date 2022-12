HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson got funding that will help the organization better serve the kids.

The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson accepted a $50,000 check from Hydro Aluminum which will pay for a new transportation van to take club members to and from activities.

(Courtesy: Boys and Girls Club of Henderson)

A spokesperson for the club posted, “Many thanks Lacey Alexander & staff of Hydro Aluminum of Henderson! Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible!”