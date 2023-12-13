HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting was held by the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson to celebrate the opening of their new facility on North Elm Street.

The building sat empty for years until construction began one year ago. Featuring a new gym floor, a kitchen and a recreation room, it will serve as the new permanent home for the Boys & Girls Club.

“We’re still waiting on a generator, so we’re not totally done yet,” says board chair Bruce Pritchett. “But the generator’s coming and we’ll be able to light this building. We’ll be able to air condition this building with the generator we’re installing.”

Pritchett says the new building is an investment in the community’s children.