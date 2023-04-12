HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Breakfast Lions have released Tri-Fest 2023’s munchie map and schedule.

According to the Tri-Fest Facebook page, the annual Henderson Breakfast Lions Club event returns to downtown Henderson April 14 through 16. Organizers say people can buy single carnival ride tickets for $1.50, a sheet of eight for $10, a sheet of 20 for $20 and a wristband is $30 for unlimited rides.

Officials say all musical groups will perform on the Main Stage in Central Park.

The 2023 Munchie Map is below.

The 2023 Schedule of Events is below.