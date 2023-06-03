HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Churchill Downs announced they are suspending racing and moving the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson. This comes as Churchill officials continue to investigate the numerous horse deaths at the track.

Some people, including businesses in the Tri-State, are excited by the unprecedented move to Henderson.

Trocadero Plaza sits across from Ellis Park and sells gas, tobacco and other items at their convenience store. An employee at the plaza, Tori Barker, tells us the move is expected to give them a big boom in customers.

“It means we’re gonna be busier faster than what we thought,” she says. “When live racing starts on the weekends, we stayed packed pretty much from open to close.”

The Henderson Tourism Commission also says they are thrilled to showcase the city to visitors coming for the first time.

“Sending the warmest welcome to the staff, horsemen, visitors, and four-legged athletes who will soon be joining us at this historic gem of a track ” stated the organization on social media.

Churchill Downs says Ellis Park will start running their races there next weekend on June 10.