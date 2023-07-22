HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Chief Bryant L. Woodard was honored in Arlington Saturday evening.

The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad says Chief Bryant L. Woodard was honored for his LODD, and Woodard’s family attended the event, which was held in Arlington, VA.

Officials say the purpose of the National EMS Memorial Service is to remember and honor those emergency medical services personnel who have died in the line of duty and to give them recognition.

Woodard died after a week of battling bronchitis and COVID-19 in 2021. He served as chief of the Henderson rescue squad for over thirty years, and was held in high regard by some.