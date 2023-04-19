HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction continues on the new Henderson Sports Complex on Airline Road, and last night, city commissioners reviewed a proposal involving the project’s budget.

Under that proposal the board of trustees for the complex would only have representatives from local non-profits that would allow organizations that use the complex to have a voice in its management.

The proposal would also call for $30,000 to be allocated for both security cameras and wi-fi setup, which would enable sporting events to be live streamed.

Ground was broken for that new complex in December.