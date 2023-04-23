HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The community came together today for a vigil at Central Park to honor the victims of the mass shooting at an Old National Bank in Louisville. Juliana Farmer, a Henderson native, was one of the five people killed.

The executive director of the Henderson Human Rights Commission, Reverend Charles Johnson, organized the vigil and knew Farmer, who used to be a member of his church.

“It has been emotional and hard for this family, words can not even describe,” he says.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton and Judge Executive Brad Schneider also signed a proclamation to make April 23 ‘Juliana Farmer Day.’

“We care about you and know there are brighter days ahead,” Schneider says.

Family and friends say the vigil is like a final farewell. Dozens of people went to her funeral on Saturday before laying her to rest. Today, they read poems, sang songs, lit candles for the victims killed in the shooting and released balloons.

“We are sad without you and we wish you were here. In our hearts, you still shine bright,” says her sibllings.

One of Farmer’s best friends, Yvonne Hancock, spoke at the vigil and says it still does not seem real.

“I will never understand why our precious J was taken from us. I am still in shock and denial. She was my ride or die, my partner in crime,” she says.

The Henderson Parks and Recreation Department also planted a special tree in honor of Farmer. They say they will work with the family to make a plaque to put by the tree.