HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner with detectives are working to identify a person that was killed in an overnight crash in Henderson.

According to Henderson Police, they are investigating a fatal crash at the 2100 block of South Green Street where HPD says someone driving a truck hit a female pedestrian at about 3:30 a.m.

HPD believes the pedestrian walked in front of the truck.

The area was closed for a couple of hours but has fully reopened.