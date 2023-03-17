HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police, fire officials and an ambulance are on scene of a crash that happened under the overpass on Highway 41 North near the cloverleaf in Henderson.

Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that at least three cars were involved in the accident Friday evening. Our crew on scene tells us a car on its side is blocking traffic from flowing.

Crews are in the area working the scene. Dispatch is unsure at this time if anyone was injured in the accident.

We are working on getting more information. Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.