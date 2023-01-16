HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police, EMS and fire officials were on scene of a crash on Highway 41 South in Henderson.

Dispatch says first-responders were dispatched to the scene after a car struck a pole. The accident happened Monday evening shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials closed at least one lane while they worked the scene, but lanes are now back open. No word on any injuries. Our Eyewitness News Crew on scene saw an ambulance taking off from the area.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.