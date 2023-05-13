HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department responded to a four-vehicle accident Saturday night.

Fire officials posted about the crash on social media shortly after 7:30 p.m., reporting that it happened in the 300 block of S Green Street near the Dodge’s gas station.

“The first arriving officer advised they have multiple vehicles involved, with multiple patients, with one patient trapped under an overturned vehicle,” said the fire department on Facebook.

The Henderson Fire Department says the person was extricated and the scene is now clear.