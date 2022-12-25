(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day.

Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the family living inside the home was able to get out safely. However, officials say three pets passed in the fire.

According to the fire department, an investigation into the fire has been opened.