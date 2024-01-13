HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews were at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Oak Crest Drive in Henderson.

Dispatch says the call first came in at 9:22 a.m. and Henderson Fire, Police, Deaconess EMS and Emergency Management are on scene.

Dispatch also says there are no reported injuries.

Henderson FD said on Facebook the caller said smoke was coming from the roof then from the doors. The department later said the fire was contained to the kitchen, laundry area and part of the attic.

