HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Multiple fire agencies are on scene of a fire on Henderson Island.
Henderson Dispatch says crews are still working the fire, and the first call came in at 9:41 a.m.
Henderson City and County Rescue and Perry Township responded. The Black Township Fire and Rescue is also assisting.
The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad said on Facebook units cooled down a large pile of driftwood to keep it from spreading and to limit smoke.
They also said the fire will burn for several days.
