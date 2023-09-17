HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Multiple fire agencies are on scene of a fire on Henderson Island.

Henderson Dispatch says crews are still working the fire, and the first call came in at 9:41 a.m.

Henderson City and County Rescue and Perry Township responded. The Black Township Fire and Rescue is also assisting.

The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad said on Facebook units cooled down a large pile of driftwood to keep it from spreading and to limit smoke.

They also said the fire will burn for several days.

Eyewitness News has a crew enroute and will have more information as it becomes available.