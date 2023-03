HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say CSX Railroad plans to close two locations for repairs in Henderson County.

KY 285 – Old Madisonville Road – on March 7 and March 8.

KY 136 – Madison Street – March 13 and March 14.

KYTC officials say marked detours will be in place while this work is performed.

To get KYTC District 2 traffic advisories and alerts via email or text, please go to this website and look for the list of District 2 counties.