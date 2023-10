HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Henderson Police Department has confirmed a child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Henderson in the 1100 block of Pringle Street. According to police, officers received the call for this incident at 4:30 p.m.

The child was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. At this time, police say the collision is being ruled accidental and no charges are being filed against the driver.