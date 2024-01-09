HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch officials confirm that crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Harts Alley in Henderson near Holloway Street.

Images courtesy of the Henderson Fire Department

Fire officials say the fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Officials say the unoccupied home was fully involved when they arrived. The roof and two sides of the home partially collapsed. Officials say that it was deemed unsafe to enter the structure due to the fire damage and high winds.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.