HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) worked a DUI vehicle accident in the 500 block of 2nd Street early Friday morning. Police noted there were power lines down from the accident.

HPD says all lanes of 2nd Street between North Ingram and North Adams were closed until the power lines were repaired. Police said it was believed that the roadway would be shut down until about 6 a.m. Since updating their 4:04 a.m. post, HPD reported westbound lanes were open, and one eastbound lane was open.

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

HPD says the driver has been arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana. Police say no one was injured from the accident.