HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building.

We were able to get back into the building to finish off the latter half of the 9 p.m. show. We thank our viewers for their patience as crews worked to resolve the issue. Eyewitness News at 10 went on as planned despite the previous setback.

Eyewitness News anchors Brad Byrd and Brandon Bartlett discussed the situation in the video player above.