HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ellis Park has moved its Friday and Saturday programs to Monday and Tuesday due to the excessive heat forecast.

Officials from Ellis Park Racing & Gaming announced Friday and Saturday’s programs will be postponed to Monday and Tuesday, respectively, due to forecasted temperatures in the high 90s and a projected heat index value of 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials say the Friday-Saturday cards will transfer as is to Monday-Tuesday and will not be redrawn.

Ellis Park says Sunday’s nine-race program remains on schedule, and the first post Sunday-Tuesday will remain at 11:45 a.m.