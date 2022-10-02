HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.”

It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the event.

“Cops Connecting with Kids” is a law enforcement organization that works to build relationships with kids by taking them on a trip to Disney World.

“It warms my heart. I’ve been on the trip a couple times,” Robert Gipson, Henderson Police Department PIO tells us. “The best way I can explain it is it’s like watching kids on Christmas.”

He continues by saying, “It’s just so magical every day. They’re so excited. They’re doing something that most kiddos don’t get to do. It’s all inclusive. They don’t worry about a single thing.”

Jeep owners also took part in an off road course. The event featured food trucks, a petting zoo and inflatables for kids.