HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park in Henderson was packed with people and filled with excitement for the Kentucky Derby. People showed up wearing their best derby attire with Ellis Park holding a hat and best dressed contest.

There were also drawings and prizes. One woman spoke with us and says she was feeling lucky today since she bet on the winning horse in the 2009 derby.

“We’ve been going to the derby since we were little children,” says Barbara Shiver. “Our grandmother lived in Louisville. We always went to the derby so its just a tradition in our family that we go to the derby.”

She tells us the horse she picked this year was Angel of Empire, who came in third.