HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thousands across the Tri-State were inconvenienced by power outages throughout Friday afternoon and evening, including Eyewitness News WEHT in Henderson.

Ironically, as Brad Byrd was reporting on outages in the area, Eyewitness News at 5 was suddenly and abruptly cut short by a power outage.

We’re told this outage was caused by a transformer. While crews worked to fix the issue, WEHT and WTVW did not have a 6 or 6:30 p.m. show.

Around two hours after power was lost, the Eyewitness News building had its electricity restored. We expect our newscasts at 9 and 10 to go on as normal.